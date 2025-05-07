WWE veteran reveals why Samoa Joe is angry with him

A WWE veteran revealed that Samoa Joe is angry with him. He also revealed the reason why.

Ad

Vince Russo has worked in the creative side of the wrestling business for several years. He has worked for WWE, WCW, and even TNA Wrestling. As a result, he got to work in close proximity to a lot of wrestlers. However, there is one wrestler in particular who does not like Russo.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed that Joe is angry with him due to a segment he produced during their time together in TNA, where the latter was kidnapped by a group of masked men and taken in a white van. He produced the segment while Joe hated it:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah. So what happened, Chris, where he really wound up hating me. Chris, we're in a creative meeting one day. It's me, Ed Ferrara, Eric Bischoff, and Matt Conway. Okay? Eric comes up with this idea of Samoa Joe being kidnapped by a bunch of ninjas and thrown in a van. Okay? Eric's payoff to that was going to be Jimmy Snuka was going to be behind it and kinda like the Samoans kidnapped Samoa Joe... When we get to TV, Eric produced nothing. I produced everything. So I'm producing the kidnapping with the white van, okay? And Samoa Joe is hating every single moment of it, okay?"

Ad

The WWE veteran recalled that he read an interview where the Samoan Submission Machine buried him years later. So Russo found the reasons behind Joe's disdain and explained to him that the segment wasn't his idea to begin with:

"So bro, I swear to God, five years past, I leave TNA and I'm reading an interview where Samoa Joe was just burying me... But this dude carried that around for five freaking years, bro, because like I said, man, I never, if we agreed on something and we said okay, even if we didn't think it was a good idea, bro, you leave that room, you never throw anybody under the bus. It's always that was our idea." [2:49 - 6:55]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo levied some allegations against Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the best in-ring performers in the world. However, he has never been in the best physical shape of his life. Joe may lack an impressive physique, but he makes up for it with his in-ring acumen. However, Joe's weight issues were a big frustration for Vince Russo during their time together in TNA.

Ad

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Vince Russo revealed that he was frustrated with Joe over his weight since he would sometimes pack on 50 pounds in between different sets of TV tapings:

"We were on such a shoestring budget in TNA. Chris, I am not lying to you. There would be times we would do six shows in a day. Okay? Definitely eight shows over two days, definitely. That's eight episodes, right? So we would do the eight shows, we would have the eight shows in the can. By the time we came back to TNA to film again, sometimes it was like six or eight weeks.[...] Bro, we come back and the dude [Samoa Joe] packed on 50 pounds. And so all of a sudden, you've got this run of eight shows where he looks great, and then you've got this run of eight shows where he's fifty pounds overweight."

It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo and Samoa Joe will ever be able to put aside their differences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More