"Doesn't give me sympathy" - WWE veteran ridicules shocking spot in Jon Moxley's title match on Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of a certain spot during Jon Moxley's world title match on AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake from last Wednesday.

The Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion wrestled Chris Jericho, who brought back his famous "Lionheart" persona from the mid-1990s. During the bout, Jericho tore Moxley's earring, resulting in the latter's left ear bleeding.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager pointed out that Jericho made the gruesome move for "entertainment" purposes.

However, the WWE legend emphasized that a wrestler like Moxley shouldn't wear jewelry during a match.

"[Chris] Jericho makes an obvious show to everybody and the camera of tearing the earring out of [Jon] Moxley's ear. What? Good! Why was he [Moxley] wearing it? That doesn't give me sympathy for a babyface because first thing you learn is don't wear jewelry in a goddamn wrestling match or a fight," Cornette stated. [from 4:03 - 4:22]

Check out the episode here:

After a bloodbath, Moxley retained his interim championship after Jericho tapped out from the Bulldog Choke.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was critical of Jon Moxley's excessive bleeding

Jon Moxley is known for getting busted wide open during matches due to his death-match style of wrestling.

WWE legend Jim Cornette disliked it and just hilariously uttered these thoughts with regards to the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion's tendency to bleed:

"Well he [Jon Moxley] does when you look crossways at him, he bleeds. He just erupts in blood and you're right, he's a rebel and he'll never be any good. He's a rebel and he'll never act like he should," he added. [from 2:31 - 2:45]

The Purveyor of Violence's tendency to bleed has had mixed reactions and negative connotations. However, it seems Moxley will likely continue this if it's required to fit his style.

Do you like Jon Moxley consistently bleeding in his matches? Drop your thoughts in the comments section.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy