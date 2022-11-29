WWE veteran's son claims severed ties with controversial Hart family member

Over the years, WWE has witnessed many second and third-generation stars taking over their family legacies in the wrestling industry. The Hart family is one of the most prominent household names in the wrestling universe. However, in light of recent events surrounding Teddy Hart, AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. cited that he had broken all connections with his former friend.

During his association with Major League Wrestling (MLW), Pillman worked with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart. The trio called themselves The New Hart Foundation in tribute to the original Hart Foundation founded by Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart.

Teddy is involved in cases of misconduct against two women. Peacock is set to feature a docuseries based on his lifestyle and events seemingly leading up to the incidents. This is not the first time Hart has had a run-in with the law. A few years ago, he was arrested for driving under the influence.

In an interaction with Wrestling Inc, the second-generation AEW star addressed his current relationship with Teddy Hart:

“I kind of just stopped communicating with him and I kind of cut him off quite a while ago,” he explained. “And most people have commended that decision. They said, ‘You’re smart for doing that.’ I love them to death. Of course, I love the Hart family and they’ve done so good by me." (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Brian Pillman Jr. recently teamed up with WWE legend Ricky Steamboat at a non-AEW wrestling event

Ricky Steamboat has inspired many up-and-coming talents in the industry, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Following Ric Flair's Last Match in July, it was rumored that Steamboat would soon follow suit. However, at the time, he denied any such plans.

Nearly four months later, the 69-year-old veteran came out of retirement for a match at Big Time Wrestling's event titled Return of the Dragon. Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to share an image of the two after their match:

The 29-year-old has made multiple appearances in AEW since 2019, and was officially signed and added to the promotion's roster in July last year.

