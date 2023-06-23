WWE veteran says he really liked CM Punk's "nice little 'Eff you" for The Elite on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk's highly anticipated comeback took place at the United Center in Chicago during the debut of AEW Collision. He continued to appear on the lastest episode of Dynamite which was also held in Chicago.

WWE veteran Bully Ray praised the decision to feature CM Punk on both shows, emphasizing the impact it had on the audience. However, it was a specific moment that caught his attention. After saving FTR and Ricky Starks, Punk grabbed the microphone and declared himself a "Collision" guy.

In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE veteran Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Punk's return to AEW Dynamite.

"I really enjoyed the way they opened up, from the actual tag match to the way they went off the air ... with Punk looking at the microphone and saying, 'I'm not even supposed to be here...' which was a nice little 'Eff you," Ray said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

Prior to Wednesday's episode of Dynamite there were reports suggesting that The Elite would appear through pre-taped segments.

Bully Ray acknowledges excitement surrounding CM Punk's return to AEW

Bully Ray on Tony Khan's decision to feature Punk on both shows. He acknowledged that AEW had been perceived to be in a slump since the controversial All Out press conference.

Speaking on the same episode, Bully Ray said the announcement of Punk's return was a smart move that piqued people's interest.

"I believe that since that media scrum happened, that they have been in a perceived slump, Now they announce the return of CM Punk, I think a lot of people were like 'Let's wait and see.' And I think a very smart move by AEW and Tony Khan. Now if I'm a fan watching at home and I've been on the fence about CM Punk and AEW in general, I've now got two really strong weeks of television in which I watched a fanbase that looked super excited about Punk's return and AEW in general," Ray said.

Honorary Uce Sparsh @Honourary_Uce Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Replied to the Comments CM Punk made on #AEWCollision 🤯🤯🤯 Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Replied to the Comments CM Punk made on #AEWCollision 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/tdvHHmvg2S

The absence of The Elite at the recent shows added intrigue, with Punk taking a jab at them during his return. This prompted a response from The Young Bucks on Twitter.

