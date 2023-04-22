WWE veteran says Tony Khan may push stars out of AEW show if they don't want to work with CM Punk (Exclusive)

After rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW have been doing the rounds, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Tony Khan may push wrestlers away from his show if they don't want to work with the former world champion.

The internet has been buzzing as reports have emerged on the details of the former AEW World Champion's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He could possibly be returning to the promotion in June on an episode of Dynamite. There has also been speculation that Tony Khan may create a new show and have Punk as the face of it to avoid any potential altercations.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the return of the former WWE star. He believes that if Punk returns, he will have the final say regarding his booking. He also stated that Tony Khan might have to move people to different shows if they refuse to work with The Second City Saint.

“Well whether it works or not, you just said it, money is the king. And if anybody wants to work with Punk, they can come in and work and if they don’t, he’ll just say get ‘em out of here... He’ll have final say in that show… I think Tony Khan can tell the rest of them to hit the bricks... But Tony, I think needs to step up and be a boss. Here he doesn’t have to be a boss... Follow the money and if anybody doesn’t want to work with CM Punk, they got this other show they can work on," Dutch Mantell said. [05:47 - 06:35]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that AEW needs CM Punk for Wembley

While speaking on the same episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran shared that he believes that AEW needs Punk to sell out All In at Wembley Stadium. He also mentioned that the former WWE Champion will have the upper hand in the company.

"But the Chicago show, they needed CM Punk for that. They are going to Wembley, they’ll need him for that and I hope all this works out. But, this does put CM Punk in a highly highly advantageous role in the company. And I don’t care who doesn’t like him if the Bucks don’t like him, if Omega doesn’t like him, or Moxley doesn’t like him, anybody who doesn’t like him… But we’ll have to wait and see if it works or not.” [06:53 - 07:43]

It is being reported that there will be a meeting involving Punk prior to his AEW return. The meeting will seemingly involve Chris Jericho and FTR.

