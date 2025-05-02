WWE veteran sends cryptic message after huge backstage revelation on Mercedes Moné in AEW - "I feel vindicated"

Mercedes Moné and another WWE veteran are the subjects of rumors and speculation today after a backstage report was potentially acknowledged on social media. The current AEW TBS Champion is approaching her one-year anniversary of her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut, and she remains undefeated. This fuels criticism against Moné and company officials, but now there may be a twist in the tale.

The CEO's All Elite run has led to accusations of favoritism against President Tony Khan amid claims of creative control being given to Moné. A backstage report issued this week dismissed those rumors, noting that the former Sasha Banks of WWE does not have full creative control in AEW or NJPW. Jennifer Pepperman is the Jacksonville-based promotion's Vice President of Content Development, hired in February 2024 after leaving WWE as the longest-tenured female member of the creative writing team. Seen as a significant hire, it's no secret that the Daytime Emmy Award winner works on Mercedes' AEW creative as she did in the Stamford-based company.

Pepperman took to X/Twitter today with a cryptic four-word message that is fueling a heated debate among fans. The 51-year-old television industry veteran did not mention AEW, WWE, or the TBS Champion by name, but fans and analysts believe her comment had to do with Moné, or the recent WWE departure of Christine Lubrano, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano had been a key creative worker for four years, and after Pepperman's release in 2024, Becky Lynch stated in an interview how they were down to just one female member in the creative writing team.

"Today.... I feel vindicated...." Jen Pepperman wrote.

Pepperman once stated that talking to Mercedes Moné was the first step in taking the job with AEW. Once she met Khan, the decision was a no-brainer as the WWE veteran was impressed by his creativity, passion, joy, love for pro wrestling, and his mind.

Mercedes Moné makes bold claim about NJPW

Mercedes Moné is set to defend her NJPW Strong Women's Championship on May 9 at New Japan's Resurgence PPV in Ontario, CA. She will face AZM and Mina Shirakawa in a Triple Threat Match after previously defeating Shirakawa in singles action and AZM in another three-person bout.

The CEO rants about her upcoming title defense in the video below, which was recorded at Dynamite. The former Sasha Banks boldly claims she put NJPW on the map.

Mercedes Moné has been NJPW Strong Women's Champion for 307 days after dethroning Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All match at Forbidden Door 2024. This will be her fifth title defense of this reign.

