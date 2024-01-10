WWE veteran sends a message to Tony Khan after "bittersweet end" to another verbal war

Tony Khan has been the talk of the town since he took shots at former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. After his rant, many stars and critics reacted to the tweet differently.

One of the many personalities who revolted against the AEW President was Eric Bischoff. Eric and Tony Khan went back and forth to attack each other in different ways.

However, Bischoff took to Twitter and reflected on the comments made by the duo against one another.

"@TonyKhan, a thought on tonights war's bittersweet end, In words that echo from a bard long-friend. When swords are sheathed and battles cease to be, A bittersweet taste lingers for all to see. Goodnight @83Weeks fans!" Eric Bischoff shared.

Eric Bischoff explained previous outbursts of Tony Khan

When Dynamite went head-to-head against NXT in a ratings war, Tony Khan took shots at Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being bald. After AEW lost the ratings war to the white and gold brand, the 41-year-old star tweeted that he believed they lost due to the presence of The Undertaker and John Cena on NXT.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained Tony Khan's recent Twitter rant.

“I wasn’t impressed. Look, again it all goes back to cheap shots from the sidelines, if you’re not really competing, keep your mouth shut. Controversy does create cash but with that comes some context, controversy could also come back and bite you. It’s not a formula that I would suggest everybody just engages in blindly, there’s times when it really works for you and there are times when it works against you, and I think given the nature of what’s been going on for the last six or eight months in AEW, I think—I’m not being critical here, I’m being constructively honest, timing is everything, and I think the nature of some of the things that were tweeted out, and particularly the timing of it, it was bad," Eric Bischoff said.

Tony Khan has announced a star-stacked lineup for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

