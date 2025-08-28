WWE Veteran Shares Honest Opinion on Jon Moxley's Brutal Spot at Forbidden Door: "What If a Kid Watched That"

Jon Moxley was involved in a brutal spot at AEW Forbidden Door. A WWE veteran has given his thoughts about the sequence.

Dutch Mantell is the latest name to comment on Jon Moxley's match at Forbidden Door. The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd faced off against Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

There were many brutal spots in the match, but one sequence stood out. During the bout, the heels duct-taped Darby Allin to a steel chair before Jon Moxley stabbed him in his bloody ear. Moxley then proceeded to pull on the bleeding ear in a moment that made many viewers uncomfortable.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed the Jon Moxley spot, stating that it was too brutal and could force parents to prevent their kids from watching AEW programs. Mantell also said this type of sequence could also inspire a child to try it out on one of their siblings.

"Oh my god. It was brutal looking ‘cause he was tied up. His arms tied down so he couldn’t get up to it, and he had something on his ear working on it was brutal. But I think sometimes that works against you. It’s almost too brutal. And you know, there are some parents who like to peruse what their kids are watching. And that’s not for a kid to watch. So what if a kid watched that and knew where the toolbox was, and he went, and all of a sudden he’s trying out on his little sister’s ear right there, right in front of you. Because he just saw it on TV."

Dutch Mantell added that he didn't like such spots, and it could also turn a lot of people off.

"But I don’t much like spots like that because it was too brutal. I think you can be too brutal in your presentation that it turns people off. I don’t think a lot of people want to see the blood and the agony of some guy getting his ear chewed off by a damn screwdriver or whatever they had."

Will Ospreay Immediately Reacted After He Was Attacked by Jon Moxley's Group at Forbidden Door

After Jon Moxley and his group lost their match at Forbidden Door, they targeted Will Ospreay's injured neck, causing more harm to him. Following the assault, the AEW medical team came to check on The Aerial Assassin.

When the medical team was checking on him, Will Ospreay was heard uttering some words in agony.

"I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Right one's fine. (...) Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F**king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f**king agony, man. This is killing me," the AEW star said.

Check out the clip here.

This attack was done to write Ospreay off TV. It will be interesting to see when he will return.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

