"It was a heavy, heavy promo" - WWE veteran shares his take on whether Christian Cage went too far in his last AEW segment

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Tommy Dreamer has given his thoughts on whether AEW star Christian Cage crossed the line with his recent promo.

Cage has the pro-wrestling world buzzing with his fiery promo on Dynamite this week. However, a few people are also questioning whether the veteran went too far in his insults directed at Jungle Boy.

This week's edition of Dynamite saw Christian Cage address the AEW audience after last week's betrayal. The mentor of Jurassic Express explained the reason behind his turning on his own protégé. The fiery promo even had him mention Jungle Boy's deceased father.

In a recent episode of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer was asked whether he thought Christian took things a little too far. Tommy didn't seem to think so, as he explained his reasoning succinctly.

"No. here's why. His job now is to make you hate him. His job, and I always say Christian an amazing babyface, Christian is a top-drawing money heel. From his swagger to the ring... It was a heavy, heavy promo because its 'Wow I can't believe he went there'." (7:42 - 8:54)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Look at the smooth fit that Christian Cage pulled up in. He knew exactly what he was doing because this is a James Bond villain fit Look at the smooth fit that Christian Cage pulled up in. He knew exactly what he was doing because this is a James Bond villain fit 😂😭 https://t.co/CyXgyt1kjU

Recent events have certainly cemented Captain Charisma's heel turn. It remains to be seen what he will do in the coming weeks.

AEW star Christian Cage's recent segment was praised by WWE legend

Captain Charisma's heel promo has garnered admiration from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, with even WWE Legend Bully Ray lavishing praise on him.

In the latest episode of Busted Open, Ray provided an experienced perspective on Christian's heel work. He further implied that it was unlikely any other young generation wrestler would ever get the same heat, other than MJF.

"They're going to hate to hear that because oh it's all about the young talent and the young generation. Yeah well I challenge any of the young generation other than an MJF to get the heat that Christian got last night." (13:55-15:00)

With the the Jurassic Express now left in tatters, it will be interesting to see how Luchasaurus copes with the situation. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the AEW storyline.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Busted Open and provide a H/T for the transcriptions

