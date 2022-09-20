"[Jon] Moxley can't have a f**king match" - WWE veteran slams the former world champion's clash against popular AEW star on Dynamite

WWE legend Jim Cornette has once again gone out of his way to slam former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his recent performance against Sammy Guevara.

Moxley and Guevara were competing to advance in the Tournament of Champions final at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

After a back-and-forth contest, Moxley came out on top and, in the process, claimed his spot in the final, where he will meet his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson.

One person who was not a fan of Jon Moxley, in particular, was wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, who slammed the former AEW World Champions' performance on the most recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"If you attempt to force any rules or parameters, [Jon] Moxley can’t have a f**king match, he refuses to, maybe he could, but we’ll never find out, he won’t," said Cornette. [From 6:49 to 6:59]

Cornette did find it in his heart to say something somewhat positive, as he said that the match between Moxley and Guevara could have been wonderful with a few alterations.

"20 minutes to get to that point, could have been wonderful in 10 to 12 [minutes], drop the girls and try to have a wrestling match but nevertheless they got to do their stunts," the wrestling veteran added. [From 6:00 to 6:09]

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the interference during Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite

One of the main turning points of the match came when Anna Jay distracted the referee, allowing Tay Melo to hit Jon Moxley with a low blow hoping that it would be enough to put Mox away. However, it wasn't.

Jim Cornette was arguably the most annoyed by this match section because he thought it wasn't needed. He said:

"There was no need of it! The babyface was going to win to begin with, they didn’t need to f**k him so you don’t need to run, and they were more than capable of doing a f**king false finish where Sammy [Guevara] looked like he almost had him but he barely kicked out that’s all that we got out of this interference." [From 7:12 to 7:32]

One of the main reasons why Cornette thought it was pointless was because, due to the name value of the other men in the tournament, the chances of Sammy Guevara winning were highly unlikely, to begin with.

"To be quite honest if he didn’t get that spot, it’s f**king Sammy, and he ain’t Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson or anyone like Chris Jericho of any name value that’s going to get them out of this current predicament. This is about the world title and he could of got f**king beat." [From 7:33 to 7:49]

