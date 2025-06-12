WWE veteran slams Triple H after AEW star's shocking comment, reveals why he shouldn't be in charge of creative (Exclusive)

Current AEW star Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) has hit out at WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. MVP had some strong words to say against the former wrestler, stating that he has 'zero respect' for The Game. He cited his personal interactions as the basis for his statement.
The Hurt Syndicate member also questioned some of Triple H's booking decisions ever since taking control of creative. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also slammed the WWE's CCO in a recent episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
Russo stated that any former wrestler shouldn't be in charge of creative. He suggested that Triple H's experience of working with some wrestlers that he now oversees can cloud his judgement as a booker.
"The boys should not be in creative. Period end of story, bro. They they just shouldn't be bro. A lot of people were suggesting this early and I'm like, eh I don't know, but the more and more I see it, a lot of people accused Triple H of not wanting anybody to be more over than he was. A lot of people accuse him of that plus, you know, bro, there's gonna be baggage. He worked with some of the people you know that he is now overseeing so whatever the feelings he had as a worker is gonna carry over into his booking," Russo said. [From 3:22 onwards]
MVP had two successful runs with the WWE but left the company in 2024. Shortly after leaving, he signed with AEW, where he reformed The Hurt Business under the new name 'The Hurt Syndicate.' He currently serves as the manager of the group, helping Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley win the AEW World Tag Team Title, and recently added MJF to the group.
