"He'll have a little more pull" - WWE veteran speculates on the real reason behind Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Title on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Chris Jericho winning the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Championship on AEW Dynamite will give him huge leverage if the company gets restarted.

Last Wednesday in the Grand Slam edition, Jericho unseated Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli after a low blow and a Judas effect. However, fans expressed their disappointment at the result as they thought The Wizard was gassed during the title bout.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager revealed that he was surprised by the championship bout result. He also praised Jericho's ability to work and mesh with his counterparts.

Mantell then disclosed that The Wizard might wrestle for ROH and will have a little more pull there than what he's currently possessing in AEW.

"You know, you gotta really.... a good worker does his work in his opponents too. That's what a good worker is and he's [Chris Jericho] one of the best. Now, he won the Ring of Honor Championship, that's why I think he's going to Ring of Honor when they get it started since he's the champion, he'd have to go and I'll think, he'll have a little more pull there than he probably has in AEW right now," he said. [from 0:51 to 1:15]

Ring of Honor, which is now led by AEW President Tony Khan, is still in negotiations for the company's new TV deal.

It will be interesting to see if The Wizard will defend the ROH World Championship regularly, especially if the 20-year-old promotion manages to get relaunched later this year.

WWE legend Bully Ray comments on Chris Jericho's ROH World Championship win

Taking to Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his two cents on Chris Jericho's recent breakthrough last Wednesday at the Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The one half of "The Dudley Boyz" claimed that Jericho winning the Ring of Honor World Championship made the title even more relevant and prestigious.

After winning the ROH World Championship, Jericho is now an eight-time world champion (OCHO as he likes to call it) as he is also a former WWE Undisputed Champion (once), WWE's World Heavyweight Champion (thrice), WCW World Champion (twice), and AEW World Champion (once).

