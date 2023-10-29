WWE veteran has not spoken to Sting for eight years, recalls their final conversation (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently recalled the last time he spoke to AEW star Sting and revealed their interesting conversation.

The name in question is none other than Vince Russo who worked with The Icon Sting on numerous occasions in WCW and TNA.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion revealed his last conversation with Sting:

"I mean Chris I would have to believe that it's real. Listen, man, I talked to him and it was probably the last time I talked to him a little while after the Rollins injury and he told me flat out that his doctor told him he was never going to be able to wrestle again and I don't think bro at that time he really did plan to wrestle again." [3:19 - 4:00]

Vince Russo wants Ric Flair to be WWE Hall of Famer Sting's final opponent

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about Sting's upcoming retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 and proposed that The Icon should take on Ric Flair in his final match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated that Sting would never turn down a final match against Ric Flair:

"How do you say no? Bro, do you know how hard that would be? For Sting, his relationship with [Ric] Flair and how long he has known him. It wouldn't even be 'I owe you', it would be — he would know he would break Flair's heart. I'm telling you, bro, and like Sting would have every reason in the world not to do it, bro, he's not going to be able to say no. If you're seeing Flair rubbing elbows with Tony Khan and in the same breath, 'I got one more,' that's the one more." [2:08 - 3:00]

