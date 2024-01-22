WWE veteran on The Young Bucks referencing CM Punk incident: "They're still wound up about Punk"

A certain veteran recently talked about The Young Bucks' recent backstage interview and his reactions to this. He believed that they were not over CM Punk in the end as they continuously referenced him in their latest promo. The veteran in question would be Jim Cornette.

The Straight Edge Superstar was released by AEW in early September, resulting from the investigations behind the backstage incident that occurred at All In. Before this, he also had another incident a year before which involved the Bucks and The Elite. There had been a rift between the two parties ever since reportedly.

In a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette believed that The Young Bucks thought that they won against CM Punk, as the latter was released from the company. But in the end, Punk was able to move to bigger things in WWE. Cornette sarcastically noted how now that this was the case, they had to explain to Tony Khan why they got rid of a big money draw.

"They're still wound up about Punk. They thought they had won. They thought they got him, and he immediately bops over to the bigger company for much more money, and is the biggest star in the business. And they're the ones responsible, in large part, for the initial onslaught of running him off to begin with. They have to look at Tony and explain to him, 'We knew he'd be no good for you, all he did was draw you ratings and pay-per-view buys and sold tickets. We can't do that.'" [4:35-5:11]

Another veteran comments on The Young Bucks' latest promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) also gave his take on The Young Bucks' latest gimmick as heels.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, the veteran claimed he was a fan of the Bucks and how he had enjoyed being with them both in and away from the ring.

"They are snarky d***henozzles, a**holes, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it. I've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

He then talked about how he believed that fans would end up hating them. Despite this, he wanted them to embrace the heat that they would be getting from the fans.

"I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

It seems that this will end up being their demeanor moving forward as they head to a feud with Sting and Darby Allin until Revolution. After this, who knows who the "Evil EVPs" go after next?

