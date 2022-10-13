"That's how the locker room gets poisoned" - WWE veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for implementing doctrine regarding AEW release requests (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has blasted AEW president Tony Khan for taking the approach of not releasing talent from his roster even if they are unhappy.

With Khan coming from a sporting background such as Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AEW president is used to contracts being allowed to expire or people being bought out of their contracts by another team. However, things work a little bit differently in the wrestling industry.

To make it more like a sports team environment, Khan implemented a rule where he was not going to release anyone unless there were extreme circumstances. This resulted in Andrade El Idolo actively trying to get himself fired from the company by getting into a fight with Sammy Guevara backstage.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral If it's true that Andrade El Idolo wants out of AEW, then obviously he should be let go.



HOWEVER.



If he's reeking havoc backstage to get fired? Keep him at home and force him to stay under contract with no work.



Respect your employer. Even WWE wouldn't tolerate that crap. If it's true that Andrade El Idolo wants out of AEW, then obviously he should be let go.HOWEVER.If he's reeking havoc backstage to get fired? Keep him at home and force him to stay under contract with no work. Respect your employer. Even WWE wouldn't tolerate that crap. https://t.co/DcqC3sEOsH

One person who thinks this is a horrible idea is Vince Russo, who stated on The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE Superstar EC3 that Khan's idea will poison the locker room.

"I swear like Tony Khan did an interview like a week ago or whatever I lose track because he does ten a day, but he basically came out and said ‘I’m not allowing anybody out of their contracts.’ I’m sorry but I don’t know how I could be an employer and I know somebody does not want to work for me, but I’m going to keep—I’m going to make him work for me because EC3 will tell you bro, that’s how the locker room gets poisoned," said Russo. [From 6:49 to 7:21]

Russo also stated that he doesn't think it's good for business when there is someone in the locker room who thinks they are bigger than the company:

"When somebody doesn’t want to be there and you’re forcing them to be there, I just don’t think that’s good for freaking business. You don’t want to be here? Go. You’re not bigger than this company. Go." [From 7:22 to 7:38]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Tony Khan has let AEW talent go in the past, but only in specific circumstances

AEW might seem impossible to get out of for some people right now, but Tony Khan has let multiple names leave his company over the years, including some of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

Khan has happily let names like Cody Rhodes, Jack Evans, and Joey Janela leave the company after their contracts expire, while others like AXA and Kylie Rae were released so they could focus on their mental health.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Jack Evans on his AEW departure: "One thing that I want to put AEW over for is waiting the whole contract and not just, 'okay, we signed him, we don't want this guy anymore, dump him next week.'



"I like that they honor the length they told you they were going to give you." Jack Evans on his AEW departure: "One thing that I want to put AEW over for is waiting the whole contract and not just, 'okay, we signed him, we don't want this guy anymore, dump him next week.'"I like that they honor the length they told you they were going to give you." https://t.co/EwgTOrQJLI

There have been more controversial exits from AEW in its short history, with announcer Willie Urbina getting himself fired for racist remarks while performing Spanish commentary, while Jimmy Havoc was let go from the company in the wake of the "#SpeakingOut" movement in 2020.

Do you think Tony Khan will let more AEW talent go in the future? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes