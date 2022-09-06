"Brought everything to a dead halt" - WWE veteran slams Tony Khan's promotion for underutilizing top AEW star; claims Paul Heyman a suitable manager for talent

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has blasted AEW and its president Tony Khan for their handling of Malakai Black. He also believes that someone like Paul Heyman would have done a better job at mentoring the Dutchman.

Black debuted in AEW at the 2021 "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite, attacking Arn Anderson and immediately entering into a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes.

Since then, however, the former NXT Champion has bounced around a few different feuds with the likes of the Varsity Blonds, Miro, and Death Triangle, with varying amounts of success.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Malakai Black made his surprise debut on Dynamite by attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes!



#AEW @malakaiblxck 1 year ago today:Malakai Black made his surprise debut on Dynamite by attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes! 1 year ago today:Malakai Black made his surprise debut on Dynamite by attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes!#AEW @malakaiblxck https://t.co/szBgLPnHWi

Reports stated that Malakai Black wanted to be released from his contract and Jim Cornette spoke about the situation on his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. He claims that AEW has massively dropped the ball with Black:

"He couldn’t just have a match, he had to have the mind games involved and all that stuff, and it just brought everything to a dead halt, and there was nobody that was able to take the concept that he had and show him how to actually f**king do it," said Cornette. "They just let him do his s**t, and it’s been a mess and now nobody gives a s**t. ” [2:01-2:31].

Cornette also stated that WWE personality Paul Heyman would have been the perfect person to guide Black. He added that the former ECW owner was extremely fond of the former NXT Champion when he worked as a writer for Raw:

“[Paul] Heyman could have easily gotten him over because he would have concentrated on the s**t the guy could do that was good, whether he knows what it is or not Heyman would have, and had him do it,” he added. [7:35-7:45]

Jim Cornette thinks it would be a good idea for Malakai Black to leave AEW for his health

There have been numerous conflicting reports regarding Malakai Black's future. It was reported that the AEW star wanted his release due to the poor state of his mental health and personal issues that are going on in his life.

HittingTheTurnBuckle @HTTBUCKLE



A rumored break is in the mix for Malakai.



#HTTB #AEW The House Of Black’s own Malakai Black embraced his group as All Out was off air.A rumored break is in the mix for Malakai. The House Of Black’s own Malakai Black embraced his group as All Out was off air. A rumored break is in the mix for Malakai. #HTTB #AEW https://t.co/Z4vgmKVasS

Cornette spoke about this as well, saying that it would be good for him to take a break and look after himself. He even went as far as to say that the fans could miss him while he's away, making his return that much more of a big deal:

“Well, good for him. Let him take some time off from wrestling, deal with whatever his issues are and everybody gets a break. Once again, maybe he could go away and people would miss him, and then he can come back and start it right this time,” Co added. [5:05-5:24]

