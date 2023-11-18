WWE veteran trolls AEW for dismal attendance

A former WWE Hardcore Champion recently had some interesting comments on All Elite Wrestling's declining attendance.

The name in question is none other than Al Snow, who had multiple tenures in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran's most notable run was during the Attitude Era, where he transitioned into a comedic wrestler. Snow also worked as a trainer for the company and trained the OVW stars.

AEW recently ran Dynamite and Rampage from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The company has been suffering from low attendance for the last few months despite announcing many top names for the shows.

Speaking with Vince Russo and Jeff Lane on The Brand podcast, Al Snow made a hilarious comment on the Jacksonville-based promotion's attendance, which made Russo and Lane laugh:

"Somebody last night sent me photos from the Yum Center here in Louisville and man it did not look good. Thank God it was close to Halloween because a lot of people came dressed as seats."

WWE veteran believes AEW CEO Tony Khan isn't respected

WWE veteran Al Snow recently shared his opinion on AEW President Tony Khan and said he needs to focus on gaining respect.

In the Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, Al Snow gave his take on the situation between CM Punk and Tony Khan:

"Punk’s got a very strong personality. The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray," Al Snow said. [H/T Forbes]

The former WWE star further praised Tony Khan and called him a good guy. However, he stated that Khan should focus on being respected and also compared him with Vince McMahon:

"I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always," said Snow. [H/T Forbes]

