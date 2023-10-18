Wrestling veteran blasts WWE Superstars for forcing dangerous spots on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized top superstars orchestrating dangerous spots on RAW, which he felt was unnecessary.

The Triple-H-led promotion delivered an action-packed show to mark this week's RAW season premiere. The episode set up several title feuds and saw the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships change hands in the main event. Additionally, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed in the best bout of the night.

However, Vince Russo noted several spots on the show that saw wrestlers take painful bumps at the ring apron. He quoted wrestling legend and Ohio Valley Wrestling owner Al Snow's take on unnecessary dangerous spots, noting how the 'boys are performing for each other."

Vince noted that several superstars are just trying to one-up another, putting themselves in risky positions in the show. He argued that most fans wouldn't know the difference between the intensity of taking bumps in other areas of the ring compared to the apron, which is "the hardest and most dangerous" area. Discussing the topic on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"What does Al always say, bro? They are performing for each other. The boys are performing for each other. There was a prime example of this today, and Al talks about this all the time. There were so many spots tonight on the ring apron. Al will tell you that is the hardest, most dangerous spot in the ring. But he says the problem is they are taking this dangerous spot on the ring apron, and the fans don’t know how that feels. They never took a bump on the ring apron. To them, there is no difference between the ring apron and the middle of the ring. So these guys are literally killing themselves in the ring apron, and the fans watching have no idea what that feels like." (46:30 – 48:00)

Vince Russo also stated that such dangerous spots should only be used when they legitimately help progress an intense rivalry. You can watch the full video below:

Bloodline member causes huge title change on WWE RAW

The main event of the RAW season premiere saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Both teams locked horns in an epic rematch from Fastlane that ended with a surprise twist.

Bloodline member and Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy Uso, made a surprise interference in the title bout on the show. He snuck up on the apron and hit Jey with a Superkick, which ultimately led to the latter being pinned on WWE RAW.

It is worth noting that Roman Reigns deemed Cody and Jey Uso's title reign 'embarrassing' and demanded action from his group. Jimmy's interference caused the top babyfaces to lose their title in ten days, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.