WWE veteran "very bitter" about Tony Khan not signing him to AEW anytime soon (Exclusive)

Despite Tony Khan's well-known tendency to sign former WWE employees, a veteran has gone unnoticed, leading to a cheeky comment from the latter.

The WWE veteran in question is Vince Russo.

With his tenure in both the Stamford-based promotion and WCW establishing him as a proficient writer, his value in the creative department is certainly undeniable. Besides his backstage duties, he has also occasionally appeared as an on-screen authority figure, even becoming the WCW World Heavyweight Champion at one point.

Despite his impressive resume, Russo also has his fair share of controversies. While revered by much of the pro-wrestling community, he is also stated to be one of the main reasons for WCW's downfall. However, his writing talent still makes him a potentially valuable employee for wrestling promotions.

Seemingly ridiculing rumors of him being upset due to not being signed by AEW, Vince Russo had a cheeky message for people on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo on WrestleBinge.

"I will say this for people that I am negative, I am bitter because Tony Khan doesn't hire me, and I am very upset that I don't work for Tony Khan," said Vince Russo. [From 6:25 to 6:33]

Tony Khan has reportedly reached out to another WWE veteran for an AEW role

While Vince Russo is seemingly not on Tony Khan's radar, for the time being, the AEW president has another WWE veteran in mind for a major role.

Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has been a part of the Jacksonville-based company since 2019. However, he has been away from the show lately due to various health complications.

In a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed that Tony Khan had offered him a new responsibility, one the veteran is very excited to do.

"Whether it’s managing Lance [Archer] or doing something behind the scenes trying to help kids. I’ve been approached to do something where we visit hospitals and stuff and I’m very very excited to do it. It’s near and dear to my heart, hopefully we’re able to hit some rehab [centers] too where we can talk to some people and help them break the corner," said Roberts. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!! Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!

While there has been no official news of his return to AEW, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jake Roberts.

