"Only thing you can get" - WWE veteran makes a bold prediction; says MJF could wrestle Tony Khan in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared an idea for a potential match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and AEW President Tony Khan.

On last week's Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth, in his fiery promo, bashed Khan for refusing to shell out more money and signing multiple former WWE Superstars instead. He ended the segment by asking the CEO to fire him and calling him "a fu*****g mark."

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked the former WWE head writer about a potential in-ring clash between MJF and Tony Khan in All Elite Wrestling.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"You never know bro. You never know. What's the only thing you can get to here. Here's the only thing you can get to here. We're gonna have a wrestling match, 'I [Tony Khan] win, I am out of my contract. You [MJF] win, you get part of the company.' That's the only thing. What else is there? What else we talking about bro?" [8:12-8:37]

Vince Russo praised MJF for his professionalism despite his issues with AEW

In an earlier edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer was full of praise for The Salt of the Earth. He stated that Maxwell Jacob Friedman had been a thorough professional in his tenure with the promotion since day one.

"MJF has proven one thing bro, from day one, he has proven one thing, he is a professional. He carries himself as a professional. He looks at the business like a business. This is a smart kid, it's all about the money, he's got his head on straight," said Russo. [From 3:18 - 3:34]

With the supposed animosity that exists between Friedman and Tony Khan, it will be interesting to see whether the two men decide to bring their off-screen differences to an on-screen storyline in the near future.

