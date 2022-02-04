WWE veteran wants wrestling world to forgive Brian Kendrick (Exclusive)

Brian Kendrick was supposed to make his AEW debut on Dynamite this week against Jon Moxley. But mere hours before the show, his past comments on conspiracy theories about 9/11 and the holocaust resurfaced. As a result, he was removed from the card and was promptly replaced by Wheeler Yuta.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on the Kendrick situation.

Russo felt that everyone made mistakes and wanted the wrestling world to forgive Kendrick:

"There is not one single person, walking on this planer, who hasn't said something in their life that they regret. Not one. We have all said things throughout our lives that we regret, we can't take back, all we can do is apologize and move on. I am a big advocate of forgiveness. Why? Because I know we all f-up," Russo said.

Vince Russo then spoke about how AEW suspended Sammy Guevara when controversial comments from his past resurfaced earlier in his career:

"When somebody offends somebody or a group of people or whatever, you can't have rules for one person and different rules for the next. You can't suspend one guy and fire another guy. Listen, Tony Khan has done that. Sammy Guevara got himself in some trouble. Sammy wasn't fired... I am a big advocate for forgiveness and I think our country has forgotten how to forgive," Russo said. (25:35-27:00)

Brian Kendrick has apologized for his comments

Soon after the backlash, Brian Kendrick took to social media to apologize for his comments and those he had hurt with his words:

Brian Kendrick @mrbriankendrick I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.

Brian Kendrick @mrbriankendrick I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.

Kendrick worked with WWE as a producer in NXT until he was granted his release earlier this week. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

