"WWE wasn’t gonna sign him anyways" - Fans react as Tony Khan quietly re-signs top AEW star

AEW fans have been buzzing with excitement at the news of Eddie Kingston's new multi-year deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kingston's journey in AEW has been nothing short of remarkable since his debut in July 2020, when he accepted Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship. The Mad King has since been on a mission to prove himself as one of the best performers for the promotion.

Eddie Kingston recently became a double champion when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli on the latest edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam. In a recent interview, Kingston confirmed that he has signed a new four-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion. This revelation sparked a flurry of reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter.

While many fans hailed The Mad King as a future world champion, there were some who believed this was a significant win for AEW, as there were numerous people who also doubted that WWE would ever consider signing him. Some fans also made comparisons with the former AEW star CM Punk, who had recently parted ways with the company, calling Punk better than Kingston.

It would be interesting to see how Kingston's new deal will impact his career, but he is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world today, with his promos and matches.

Eddie Kingston praised AEW President Tony Khan for being a great boss

Recently, Eddie Kingston praised Tony Khan for being a decent human being as well as a great boss.

Speaking in an interview, Kingston said that Khan is willing to listen to stars' creative ideas for AEW's product, and he cares about every single one of his wrestlers.

Check out Kingston's statement below:

"I love Tony Khan to death. He's a great fu**ing human being. He's a great human being. Sometimes I think he's too good. That's just my opinion. That's the New York in me coming out going, 'I don't understand why the fu** he's nice to this person.' That's just me, but also he knows if he did it my way, no one would be there. 'You're complaining? Get the fu** out of here.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

He continued:

"That's probably the main reason why I love him is because he does care about every, maybe too much, every single one of his wrestlers. He does. He cares about every one of us and it's fu**ing insane. I remember a couple of times I would tell him, 'Why do you care when they don't care about you,' or, 'Why do you care if they don't care if this company stays open?' He goes, 'Eddie, I'm paying them so I have to care.'"

Kingston will defend both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Katsuyori Shibata this Sunday, October 1, at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle, Washington.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston staying with the Jacksonville-based promotion for more than four years? Sound off in the comments section below!