Tony Khan's response to being asked why he cares about his roster will warm your heart

Tony Khan is widely regarded as a caring boss who has gone above and beyond for his employees. A top star recently echoed similar sentiments about the AEW President while also providing a little glimpse into Khan's mindset behind his relationships with his employees.

Newly-crowned Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston recently spoke to AdFreeShows.com and could not keep in his praise and admiration for Tony Khan:

"I love Tony Khan to death. He's a great fu**ing human being. He's a great human being. Sometimes I think he's too good. That's just my opinion. That's the New York in me coming out going, 'I don't understand why the fu** he's nice to this person.' That's just me, but also he knows if he did it my way, no one would be there. 'You're complaining? Get the fu** out of here.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Kingston continued, noting that Tony Khan's willingness to listen to stars' creative ideas for AEW's product is what makes him such a great boss. The Mad King also recalled a heartwarming interaction the two shared:

"That's probably the main reason why I love him is because he does care about every, maybe too much, every single one of his wrestlers. He does. He cares about every one of us and it's fu**ing insane. I remember a couple of times I would tell him, 'Why do you care when they don't care about you', or, 'Why do you care if they don't care if this company stays open?' He goes, 'Eddie, I'm paying them so I have to care.'"

Expand Tweet

This recollection is a true testament to Khan's character and passion for his line of work. Despite the recent criticisms he has faced for well-documented backstage issues in AEW, it is clear that Khan remains unwavering in his duty to care for his roster.

Tony Khan heaps praise on former WWE Champion

The wholesome exchanges between Tony Khan and the stars on his roster cross both ways, as the billionaire franchise owner has, in turn, never been shy of singing his employees' praises.

He recently spoke on the Superstar Crossover podcast and heralded Jon Moxley as "one of the most important people ever in AEW."

"Well, I think it's one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it's another thing for us that's very true. Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he's been one of our top stars." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Many fans around the world would agree with this. Moxley has been credited as being an important figure backstage who has flexed his leadership skills on many occasions during his run in AEW.