“Fire the f*cking little goof. Send a message” – WWE veteran questions Tony Khan’s leadership following CM Punk’s backstage altercation at AEW All In

The backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In has once again stirred up concerns around the promotion's locker room atmosphere. This latest controversy has naturally led to many pointing fingers at the company's leader, Tony Khan.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, WWE veteran Jim Cornette questioned Tony Khan's leadership, claiming that these sorts of incidents will continue to happen unless the AEW President and his management team can gain a semblance of control over the roster:

"It’s a joke that this can not be controlled. It’s a joke that Tony has lost the plot on getting his EVPs and their little f*cking playfriends and their clubhouse to just stop, to just quit." [From 01:17 to 01:35]

Cornette continued, stating that Khan should consider firing Jack Perry for his role in the "Brawl In" incident to send a message to the other stars in the locker room:

"I don’t know if Tony will realize that he’s continuing to let these jack*ffs do this or whether he just thinks this is stuff that happens and there’s nothing he can do about it. [...] Fire the f*cking little goof. Send a message. 'Look, I don’t care if ya’ll have a problem and you want to talk about it in the back, then that’s fine. Well, I’ll sit down. But the next person that does sh*t on the air, I’m firing them just like I fired [Jack Perry]. Get it?' That would send a message." [From 13:15 to 13:54]

CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly set to miss AEW All Out

Following the off-air altercation at All In, both CM Punk and Jack Perry have reportedly been issued suspensions, which will see the AEW stars miss this week's All Out pay-per-view.

Although neither star has officially been advertised to feature on the card, one would assume that they would both be part of the show in some manner, considering their prominent positions in the promotion.

If these reports are true, this suspension will come as a particularly tough blow for CM Punk and his supporters, as All Out will emanate from the Second City Saint's hometown of Chicago. However, the latest updates indicate that Punk has not yet been made aware of any suspensions.

