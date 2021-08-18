WWE and WCW legend believes Chavo Guerrero will be great for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently said that he believes Chavo Guerrero will be a great asset to AEW.

Chavo Guerrero joined AEW a few weeks back as Andrade El Idolo's manager and has been Andrade's mouthpiece ever since. Currently, Chavo and Andrade are embroiled in a feud against Death Triangle's PAC, with Andrade and PAC set to clash at AEW All Out.

Andrade vs Pac at All Out



Has the potential to be one of the best AEW matches yet #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zueSzGNHiY — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) August 12, 2021

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on Chavo Guerrero, calling him "very smart, talented and experienced." The former WWE RAW General Manager also believes that "big things are coming."

"I dig Chavo, he’s going to be a great asset, he’s going to be a really great asset,” Bischoff mentioned. “Chavo has got a lot of potential to do a lot of great things. On camera, that’s obvious but Chavo is a very smart, very talented experienced individual. Watch out for Chavo, big things coming from Chavo. Not right away, but I think Chavo will emerge as a very valuable asset to AEW.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Will Chavo Guerrero face competition as Andrade's manager in AEW?

Andrade El Idolo faced Kenny Omega at AAA Triplemania XXIX for the AAA Mega Championship. Konnan approached Andrade but he refused the WCW legend's help. As it turned out, Ric Flair was on Andrade's side for the match.

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

Ric Flair has no non-compete clause in his contract, per reports, and is rumored to show up in AEW. With Chavo Guerrero already managing Andrade, could there be a conflict of interest? Andrade and Ric Flair are family, after all.

Perhaps we'll see both Chavo Guerrero and Ric Flair manage Andrade. That would be an interesting idea and make Andrade look like a hot property, with a veteran like Chavo Guerrero and the most decorated champion of all time Ric Flair vying to be next to him.

