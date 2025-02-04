WWE will look into a former World Champion who allegedly may be done with AEW, feels Bill Apter (Exclusive)

In the past few years, WWE has signed several former AEW stars, including Penta, Ethan Page, Jade Cargill, and more. According to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, Triple H could be planning to sign Britt Baker if she departs from Tony Khan's promotion.

Britt Baker has become a controversial figure in AEW in the last few years. She reportedly had a heated argument with MJF last year, and some reports have come out over time about her behavior in the locker room. It was noted that Tony Khan has no plans to use her on TV for now, which suggests that Baker might be on her way out of the company.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter claimed that Britt Baker had been on WWE's radar for a long time. The veteran called the former AEW Women's World Champion a great worker and advised her to get comfortable with World Wrestling Entertainment's style if she decides to ink a deal in the future.

"I think WWE has known about her [Britt Baker] for a long time and I don't think it's a situation where they wouldn't look at her. She's a great worker, a terrific lady. I don't think these rumors that people are putting out that she's a problem in the dressing room, I don't know if that's true or not. But, when you come to WWE you got to fit in the clique there and if you don't, you won't get a push and you'll find yourself laying down on a truck unconscious." [From 03:30 to 04:13]

Chris Jericho recently praised Britt Baker amidst rumors of her AEW departure

Chris Jericho was one of the first major names to be on board with AEW in 2019. The veteran helped shape the promotion and was the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion. The current ROH World Champion never shies away from putting over the talent, as he recently spoke positively about Britt Baker.

In an interview on Takedown on SI, Chris Jericho addressed the recent rumors surrounding Britt Baker. The Learning Tree claimed Baker is a valuable part of All Elite Wrestling and looks forward to seeing her return to the promotion.

"I haven't really heard either way but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show cause she has a great character and a great presence. And once again, a great fanbase within AEW and within the wrestling world," Jericho said. [From 11:18 to 11:50]

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling.

