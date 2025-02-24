"WWE will show AEW what they had" - Teddy Long is convinced 35-year-old star has a bright future (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long gave his take on the company's latest acquisition from AEW. This led to him claiming that the new prospect would definitely have a brighter future in the global juggernaut.

Ricky Starks' contract was up with the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks ago, and just one day later, he made his shocking debut in WWE's developmental territory, NXT.

The following week, Starks signed his contract with the black and grey brand. In a recent conversation with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts regarding Ricky Starks' shocking debut in the global juggernaut.

The former SmackDown General Manager stated that WWE will realize the true potential of Ricky Starks, something that Tony Khan and his AEW regime failed to capitalize on.

"Well good for him ... now maybe WWE will show AEW what they had." [1:48 - 1:55]

Ricky Starks has revealed his goal in WWE upon jumping ship from AEW

Ricky Starks signed his contract with WWE NXT and changed his ring name to Ricky Saints. The former FTW Champion is set to make his in-ring debut in the black and grey brand this week against Wes Lee.

Furthermore, Ricky Saints has also revealed his goal for next year in the global juggernaut. In an interview on Busted Open After Dark, Saints stated that his goal was to compete at WrestleMania 42 next year, which, as recently confirmed by The Rock, takes place in his hometown of New Orleans.

"We have New Orleans, supposedly, rumored, right? WrestleMania, next year, New Orleans. I heard about the rumor. If the rumor is true, that is my goal. To wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m going to make it happen," Starks said. [H/T: Fightful]

With The Absolute One set for his first match in WWE, it remains to be seen if he becomes more successful in NXT than in AEW.

