"WWE will treat you better," "Hunter will work with you" - Fans call for 3-time champion in AEW to jump ship after lengthy absence

A former AEW TNT Champion has been absent from TV, and the fans have questioned his absence and advised him to jump ship to WWE.

The name in question is none other than Wardlow, who was presented as a top star in All Elite Wrestling last year. However, the 35-year-old star's push faded after his feud with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. The War Dog did capture the TNT title in the process, but his booking was seemingly weak, which took away the prestige of the title.

On the June 17 episode of Collision, Wardlow lost his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. It was also the War Dog's last match on AEW Programming, as he has not been featured ever since.

Over on Twitter, Wardlow replied to a fan who expressed how they miss the former TNT Champion in action.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to decide Wardlow's future as they advise him to sign with WWE.

Tony Khan speaks on Wardlow's absence from AEW

Wardlow has been away from action in AEW for the last two months, and many fans have wondered when he will return to television.

During the WrestleDream media call, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan was asked about Wardlow's absence. Khan said:

"Wardlow is a great star for us. He’s been one of the greatest TNT Champions and a great star. I’m a very big fan of Wardlow and he will surely be back on AEW TV when the time is right and he’s still very much a part of what we’re doing here." [H/T Fightful]

Wardlow was a fierce competitor who had the entire locker room on notice when he was booked like a monster. While it is unknown when he might return, it will be interesting to see how he will be used after his comeback and whom he might target.

When do you think Wardlow will return to action? Let us know in the comments below.