Wyatt Sicks member pays heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee during WWE RAW

A member of The Wyatt Sicks recently paid tribute to late WWE Superstar Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper). The star paid homage to Lee on the latest episode of RAW.

The Wyatt Sicks member in question is Uncle Howdy. He made his in-ring debut on this week's edition of RAW. Howdy squared off against Chad Gable in a great match in the main event. After Gable's American Made stablemates interfered, other Wyatt Sicks members showed up to combat them.

Following his win on RAW, Uncle Howdy seemingly paid tribute to former Wyatt Family member Brodie Lee. While celebrating his victory, Howdy screamed, "Yeah, yeah, yeah" a phrase The Exalted One used in his WWE and AEW matches.

Uncle Howdy registered a second win for The Wyatt Sicks over American Made by defeating Gable. The eerie faction previously defeated the heel trio in a six-man tag team match on RAW.

WWE veteran criticized Uncle Howdy's debut match

Many fans in the arena and on the internet loved Uncle Howdy's first-ever match on RAW. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo did not like a particular aspect of the bout.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Howdy was selling way too much for Gable during their match.

"Why did they have Howdy selling like that? Oh my god! I am watching this and I am like, 'What are you doing?' He is selling, he is down. Come on! Way too much, man. Taking a spot on the table, that's way too much," Russo said.

Only time will tell who will be the next opponent for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks after their wins over Chad Gable and American Made. The sinister faction is off to a great start on the red show.

Did you enjoy Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut? Sound off using the discuss button.

