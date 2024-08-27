34-year-old star's return to in-ring action on WWE RAW after five years was not impressive, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo commented on Bo Dallas' return to in-ring action. The 34-year-old star is the man behind Uncle Howdy's mask and he wrestled Chad Gable on the latest episode of RAW.

Uncle Howdy recently made his return to WWE along with The Wyatt Sicks stable. The faction targeted Chad Gable right off the bat and the two sides even met in a six-man tag team match a few weeks ago on RAW. Last night on the red brand, Gable got a chance to settle the score with Howdy as he faced him in a singles match. However, the former Olympian faced defeat once again.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that he was not impressed with the match as he did not like Uncle Howdy taking so many bumps. The 63-year-old veteran believes that characters like Howdy should be booked strongly.

"Why did they have Howdy selling like that? Oh my god! I am watching this and I am like, 'What are you doing?' He is selling, he is down. Come on! Way too much, man. Taking a spot on the table, that's way too much," Vince Russo said. [17:36 - 18:18]

Bo Dallas' last outing in the squared circle came back in 2019. After getting released from WWE in 2021, he returned to the company as Uncle Howdy along with Bray Wyatt.

