Xavier Woods posts an emotional tribute message on late AEW star Brodie Lee's birthday

Former AEW star Brodie Lee's untimely passing in late December 2020 left many of his fans and friends stunned. To this date, he's fondly remembered, with SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods, aka King Woods, recently posting a heartfelt message on Lee's 42nd birthday anniversary.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion tweeted a throwback picture with the late star alongside an emotional caption. Woods urged his fans to spend as much time as they could with their friends and family and mentioned that he missed his friend Brodie Lee a lot on this day:

Austin Creed - Pax Unplugged - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins Life moves fast. We never know how much time we have with the people that we love. Make your time count. I miss him. I really miss him a lot. Life moves fast. We never know how much time we have with the people that we love. Make your time count. I miss him. I really miss him a lot. https://t.co/XQN4FMqxVR

The SmackDown Superstar shared an incredibly close bond with Lee, with whom he spent several years on the road in WWE.

It's worth noting that Woods was also a part of Lee's most memorable WWE moment when he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 34. Lee and Rowan (Bludgeon Brothers) had defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and The Usos at the show.

Brodie Lee accomplished a lot in his short AEW career

Though Brodie Lee achieved quite a lot in WWE, he truly began to shine as an overall performer after joining AEW in early 2020. With the help of his menacing character work, Lee single-handedly revived The Dark Order by becoming the stable's leader.

Lee failed to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2020, but it didn't halt his momentum. Lee's squash TNT Championship win over Cody Rhodes in August 2020 still counts as one of the most shocking moments in AEW's history.

Lee lost the title back to Cody in October 2020 in a tremendous bout, which unfortunately turned out to be his final match before his passing in December.

What's your favorite moment of Brodie Lee's AEW career? Sound off in the comments section below.

