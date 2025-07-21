"Yall are true sickos" - Mercedes Moné reacts after her NSFW moment in AEW goes viral

An NSFW moment in AEW featuring Mercedes Moné has just gone viral over the past few days. Moné herself has now reacted to this and has called out all those who have constantly viewed the clip.At All In: Texas last weekend, apart from the incredible in-ring work from both Mercedes and Toni Storm, fans got to see several interesting moments from the match, with the Timeless One continuing with her usual antics. At one point in the match, she had Moné set up seemingly for a Tombstone Piledriver. Instead, she decided to attempt to bite her opponent's crotch area.AEW has posted a close-up clip of the moment as a reel on Instagram, and this specific post went viral. As of writing, the post has almost 368,000 likes and over 41.2 million views. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Moné has reacted to the statistics of the post, as she went looking at the reel's insights. She took to Instagram to show how, at the time, the reel had reached over 25 million views, with more than three years' worth of total watch time. This was around 12 hours ago, so the number of total views and the total watch time have surely increased since then.&quot;3 years of watch time! Y'all are the true sickos,&quot; Mercedes posted.Mercedes reacts to the reel's views (Credit: Mercedes on Instagram)Toni Storm breaks silence after her antics with Mercedes MonéA few days ago, on the AEW Dynamite after All In: Texas, Toni Storm addressed her match with Mercedes Moné. She then talked about her taking advantage of the opening she had during their match, and also seemingly made a play on words about eating her alive.During the match, she pulled out all types of unique antics. Apart from the viral moment where she seemingly took a bite out of Mercedes' crotch area, she also kissed her before delivering an Avalanche Storm Zero for the win.“I did say if she made one false move, I’d eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious!”The CEO has not been seen since her loss, but another challenger has immediately stepped up to Toni Storm since then. Athena, after winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, has declared her intentions of taking the title away from her.