"Yeah AEW copying WWE Attitude Era," "They legit have nothing original"- Twitter lashes out at recent segment involving top stars

Twitterverse has been breathing fire at AEW lately for allegedly deriving a recent segment from WWE. The segment in question is the hilarious video game bonding moment of MJF and Adam Cole on Dynamite this week.

The two AEW stalwarts have been involved in a riveting storyline for the last few weeks. The intense rivalry between MJF and Cole underwent an unexpected twist with the advent of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

After The Panama City Playboy had MJF nearly beat, the two stars were clubbed together to form a tag team. The reigning AEW World Champion produced hilarious antics to gain Cole's trust- including a gym session, combined entrance, and a birthday celebration.

The duo continued their red-hot momentum with an entertaining video game segment last Wednesday. Emulating their victory in the console game, they advanced to the finals of the tournament by defeating Big Bill and Brian Cage.

However, the game session didn't sit well with many fans, who felt it was copied from a classic WWE storyline involving The Rock and Mankind during the Attitude Era.

Taking to Twitter, fans flooded the comment section, accusing AEW of copying ideas from the Stamford-based promotion. Check out some of the reactions below:

burner #🖐🏾 @trillium350 @Makavelimademe Ngl I immediately thought of the rock and sock connection when this tag team was first formed

Some fans linked the concept to another brainchild of Jimmy Jacob, who created the iconic ''Festival of Friendship'' story between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho during his WWE stint.

BombRaw @bombraw1 @Makavelimademe Jimmy Jacob storyline.. u know its gonna be the exact same as KO n jericho

The Levi Priest 12 tribes @TheLevipriest12

Copying, hoping that we don't remember.

A true wrestling fan doesn't forget. It is like a timeline. Who was there? When it happened?

Just try to be original. Be an alternative. @Makavelimademe I really believe AEW as a whole searches through WWE's archives.Copying, hoping that we don't remember.A true wrestling fan doesn't forget. It is like a timeline. Who was there? When it happened?Just try to be original. Be an alternative.

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes MJF and Adam Cole for a recent outing

The two stars stamped a convincing victory over Brian Cage and Big Bill on AEW's flagship show this week. The highly-anticipated match had its fair share of light-hearted moments, such as MJF body-slamming the former Big Cass with an exaggerated sell.

While the match had fans on their feet, WWE legend Bully Ray feels otherwise.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, the former Bubba Ray Dudley questioned the psychology of the match, opining that it felt like a house show affair.

"There were a couple of things that, to me, did not make sense. It's not even the refereeing stuff, it's [the] psychology of a match. It's actually the MJF-Adam Cole match. So it is supposed to be a serious match, right? Because it is part of a tournament that obviously MJF wants to win real bad, because MJF and Cole winning helps lure Cole in a lot more with MJF. I felt that there should have been a bit more ... seriousness on the front end. I believed that the first half of the match felt like a house show match to me," said Bully.

(You can read more here)

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel I really hope that Adam Cole is the one to turn on MJF



He came into this partnership knowing that Max is full of shit with the friendship act. He can’t look like a complete idiot & relax to him.



Let them win the tournament, & Cole superkicks his head off in the Tag Title Match

The two AEW stars have ignited a sense of intrigue among fans with their entertaining chemistry. While many feel MJF will eventually play the swerve, it remains to be seen how the story unfolds ahead.