"Yes" - Popular star publicly confirms desire to sign with Tony Khan's company

A popular 29-year-old luchador confirmed that he is open to being signed with Tony Khan's company. The star was signed with AEW until he departed from the company a few years ago.

Ad

The popular star Fuego Del Sol signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and announced his departure from the promotion in 2023 following an underwhelming run. Nevertheless, he returned to perform on AEW television as a free agent. The 29-year-old star recently wrestled two matches on Ring of Honor, owned by Khan.

Meanwhile, Fuego Del Sol has publicly expressed his desire to be signed by Ring of Honor and be exclusive to the brand. A fan on X (fka Twitter) asked Fuego if he would be down to be signed by Tony Khan only to wrestle and represent ROH. The Luchador immediately agreed with the idea with the following response:

Ad

Trending

"Short answer… yes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Fuego Del Sol also expressed a distressing message regarding his life and career while he has been performing for multiple independent wrestling promotions. The star also stated that he is currently focused on reaching his goals.

Former AEW star has a desire to be signed by Tony Khan for regular TV appearances

As mentioned earlier, the former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently performed in two matches on Ring of Honor but, unfortunately, suffered a defeat in both bouts. Nevertheless, many fans on the internet loved his in-ring athleticism. Reacting to one of his ROH clips, Fuego believed Tony Khan should sign him for regular TV appearances.

Ad

"Watch this work and listen to the crowd reactions and then ask yourself why is Fuego Del Sol not signed and on TV regularly?! That’s a question I’ve been asking for months!" Del Sol wrote.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Fuego Del Sol has been familiar with die-hard AEW fans for years, and only time will tell if he will return to the promotion as a full-time member of the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback