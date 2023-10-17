Yet another CM Punk reference seemingly dropped on WWE RAW

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is the talk of the town these days, and WWE is making sure to keep fans on the edge when it comes to him rejoining the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura drew a lot of headlines last week after he hit Ricochet with a GTS, which also happens to be Punk’s finishing move. He tried to do that again on the high flyer on tonight’s RAW but was thwarted.

Nakamura hoisted Ricochet up on his shoulders and was about to deliver a fatal blow, only for the former Intercontinental Champion to avoid it and hit back with a move of his own. This happens to be just another “coincidence” in what has been a long list.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been many such instances in WWE where wrestlers have knowingly or unknowingly referenced CM Punk. One of them involved World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who called himself the best wrestler in the world.

There have also been a lot of reports that WWE has pulled the plug on Punk’s return. However, with all these references, it only goes on to prove that one can really never say never when it comes to WWE.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.