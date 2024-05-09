"Yikes, that one has got to sting" - Fans erupt as top AEW star references Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef on Dynamite

A top star in AEW recently referenced Kendrick/Drake beef on AEW Dynamite. The star being discussed here is Swerve Strickland.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been rivals in the music industry for a long time. But their beef recently escalated to a whole new level after both rappers released multiple diss tracks about one another.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland brought up the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar beef on the show to roast Christain Cage, who is going to be his opponent at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View this month.

"I want you to get in this ring so bad, so I can beat your a**down like Kendrick Lamar did to Drake this past weekend," Swerve said to Christain.

Expand Tweet

After witnessing the segment, fans went on X (formerly Twitter) to comment on it. People had a bunch of different reactions ranging from astonishment to amusement.

Check out some of the top comments below.

Expand Tweet

"Dude said bad week for Toronto lol," a user said.

A fan wrote, "Bad week for Toronto.”

It looks like people are really invested in the Drake/Lamar beef.

Another fan commented, "drake catching smoke from everywhere... DAMN"

"This is crazy bro is getting cooked everywhere you look," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Mogul Embessy betrayed AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

Last week, Christian Cage took out Swerve Strickland by surprise, and the World Champion was helpless. Following the attack, he warned the former TNT Champion that he would bring some backup with him this week on Dynamite. However, things didn't go as planned for Strickland.

The Realest Star brought The Mogul Embassy to keep him safe from Christian's Patriarchy, but the former faction turned its back on Swerve. To everyone's surprise, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage attacked their leader in the middle of the ring.

Swerve addressed the betrayal by his friends on his X account and called them "fake." With no one seemingly on his side, how will the World Champion fight off the threat from his upcoming opponent? Only time will tell.