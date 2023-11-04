"YO HE COOKEEEED HIM," "The truth hurts" - Fans erupt after John Cena calls Bloodline member an AEW star ripoff on WWE SmackDown

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, John Cena again took the microphone. He launched a verbal barrage on Solo Sikoa, even going as far as calling him a ripoff of a wrestling icon.

At Crown Jewel happening tomorrow, The Greatest of All Time will take on Solo Sikoa. After weeks of being pestered by the Bloodline, Cena will get the chance to take on the enforcer of the faction. Tonight, however, he did not mince his words.

John Cena claimed that Solo was only around due to his cousin, Roman Reigns, and that, in reality, he was just a bargain basement ripoff of AEW commentator Taz. Fans have given their reactions to this great promo once more from the leader of the Cenation.

Most fans were entertained by Cena's latest promo, as he has always been known for his mic skills. They thought he simply destroyed Solo Sikoa tonight. One even mentioned that this was why he was called the Greatest of All Time.

Some fans even referenced Taz, mentioning one of his iconic catchphrases. One even said that they should bring in FTW Champion Hook, Taz's son.

Solo Sikoa sent a message to John Cena ahead of Crown Jewel

Before the airing of this week's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa sent a short but impactful message to the 16-time World Champion regarding their bout at Crown Jewel.

On one of his recent Instagram stories, Solo posted a poster of himself and John Cena with a simple caption, showing that he was ready for one of the most important matches of his career so far.

"Tomorrow," posted Sikoa.

The Bloodline will have their hands full for Crown Jewel, as aside from this match between the Greatest of All Time and the Enforcer, the Tribal Chief will put his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight.

Do you think the Bloodline members will leave Crown Jewel as the winners? Let us know in the comments section below.

