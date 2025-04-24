"You can do that when you're older" - Konnan praises former World Heavyweight Champion for choosing WWE over AEW

A former World Heavyweight Champion recently admitted he chose WWE over AEW. Wrestling legend Konnan praised the former champion for his career decision.

Gunther has taken the WWE Universe by storm ever since he joined the Stamford-based promotion. He has been a champion for 80% of his time in the company. He held the Intercontinental Championship for a historic 666 days and, until recently, was the World Heavyweight Champion. Given the success he has had in World Wrestling Entertainment, it's no surprise that Chief Content Officer Triple H is happy with him.

During a recent interview, Gunther admitted that he had re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion without even considering AEW as a possibility. Konnan addressed the WWE Superstar's comments on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, where he praised The Ring General for choosing the sports entertainment juggernaut, which was best for his career, over Tony Khan's company. He noted the 37-year-old could always move to another promotion to make money later in his career.

"Why play in the minors when you can be in the majors? Either you don't care about how your career is handled and you just wanna make money, but you can do that when you're older, dude. When you're younger, you only have a window of availability," Konnan said. [0:35 - 0:50]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Konnan claims that Mariah May is sick of AEW

Mariah May was on the receiving end of a massive push as soon as she arrived in AEW. She quickly won the Women's World Championship and was involved in a stellar storyline with Toni Storm. However, recent reports have indicated that The Glamour won't be re-signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her contract expires. It was also reported that she was interested in joining WWE.

During a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan said that Mariah May was no longer happy as a performer with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also noted that WWE had a lot to offer May in terms of storylines and competition.

"She is also sick as a performer, you see what the other people are doing, cause we did, and bro, they're like, 'That place is hot, they are using everybody right, they're telling that if I come in, I might start a program. Let's say an example I might start a program with Charlotte you know [right].' They got so many things to offer that AEW doesn't. AEW is good, if WWE doesn't want you right now, right, or to get WWE to look at you, who really wants to stay there?" Konnan said. [5:17-5:50]

It will be interesting to see if Mariah May will join WWE after her AEW contract expires.

