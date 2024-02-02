"You’d expect her to be a trash human" - AEW personality comments on Chelsea Green

An AEW personality recently shared her honest thoughts on WWE's Chelsea Green who is one of the most underrated women in the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is Amanda Huber, wife of the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee). Chelsea Green made her WWE return in the women's Royal Rumble match last year. She was eliminated in five seconds, however, that did not stop her in paving her way as she went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville in 2023.

On Twitter, Amanda Huber had some heartfelt comments for the WWE star.

"The replies/ quote tweets have all reiterated what a genuine, kind, and wonderful soul Chelsea is. She is absolutely beautiful in person so you’d expect her to be a trash human but instead you find someone equally beautiful on the inside. We love @ImChelseaGreen"

Vince Russo praises former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. Russo claimed that Green has more charisma than any other female in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Champion praised Chelsea:

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma."

There is no denying the fact that the 32-year-old star is charismatic which helps her stand out between the stacked women's roster in the WWE. Chelsea is yet to have her breakout moment and win a singles title in the company, however, that could change in 2024.

