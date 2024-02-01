Chelsea Green breaks silence on massive change on WWE RAW

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green finally broke her silence on a massive change involving her on Monday Night RAW.

On the December 18th, 2023, episode of the red show, the female star and her partner, Piper Niven, lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to the team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Before that edition RAW, Samantha Irvin used to announce Green's name in a special, attention-grabbing way.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Chelsea Green spoke about the presentation change for a few weeks on television.

"I don’t know fully where that came from. But I do know Samantha was told not to say it. Now that only lasted, I mean, maybe three weeks? A month? My gut tells me that someone high up thought, let’s not make a big scene over all of the entrances," Green said. [From 18:40 to 19:03]

Samantha Irvin's unique introduction for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returned during this week's RAW. Fans were buzzing after Irvin ditched her signature-dramatic announcement for the 32-year-old star.

"I think, my gut tells me that social media may be got in someone’s ear and people realized how much they love to hear, the fans love to hear my announcement and honestly, I was so sad to see it go and I felt like a little part of me on my entrance was lost so for me, I did go and I did ask and verbalized," she added. [From 19:13 to 19:36]

Chelsea Green credits WWE Universe for bringing her special announcement back

The wrestling world on social media roared for the WWE to bring back the special introduction magic she used to sprinkle before Green's matches.

Speaking in the same interview, the 32-year-old female star mentioned how fans were awe-inspired by Irvin's special introduction. Hence, Chelsea Green thanked the fans on X (formerly Twitter) for pushing WWE and higher-ups to bring back her unique announcement made by Samantha Irvin.

"I said what I had to say and I left it and then three weeks later, after the internet kind of went up in flames over it, it came back and all I have to say is thank you Twitter. For once in my career, thank you Twitter," Green added. [From 19:52 to 20:07]

Only time will tell if Green and Piper Niver manage to reclaim their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane).

