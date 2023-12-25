Massive change involving Samantha Irvin on RAW allegedly enforced by WWE higher-up

A recent report shed light on a massive change involving WWE perfomer Samantha Irvin on Monday Night RAW.

Irvin joined World Wrestling Entertainment in April 2021 and started her career as a ring announcer for the developmental brand. She then joined SmackDown in January 2022 in the same role. The 28-year-old is currently signed to RAW with her real-life fiancé, Ricochet.

The WWE Universe loves Samantha Irvin's distinct style of announcing superstars. She received massive props from fans on social media, especially for the way she announced Chelsea Green's name during her entrance, which complimented the latter's on-screen character perfectly.

However, on last week's episode of the red brand, Irvin did not use her special announcement style for Green, which caught fans' attention, and they started asking her on Twitter. Samantha then replied that it was not in her hands.

Now the latest report by Fightful Select suggests that Irvin cannot do the special Chelsea Green entrance because of instructions allegedly from a WWE higher-up.

"Fightful Select was told the direction for Samantha Irvin to no longer do the special Chelsea Green entrance came from a WWE higher-up," Fightful Wrestling tweeted.

Chelsea Green sent a message to Triple H after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Karter. Following her loss, Green took to Twitter to send a message to Triple H.

She maintained her on-screen character and asked The Game why the medical team cleared her partner to wrestle because she was feeling very ill.

"Hello Mr. H, it is your fave 2x tag champ inquiring about the recent loss we suffered. Wondering if you have time to discuss the (God awful) referee, as well as the fact that P was feeling VERY ill (yet the medical team cleared her? wtf?). Please let me know when the best time to discuss & decide on a plan of action is! - Champ Chels," she wrote.

Fans believe the Stamford-based promotion should let Samantha Irvin do her special announcement for Chelsea Green. It remains to be seen why the company has made this decision.

