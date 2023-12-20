32-year-old wants meeting with Triple H following RAW loss

A WWE Superstar has requested a meeting with Triple H following their loss last night on RAW.

Triple H is now in control of WWE's creative team, and the product is the hottest it has been in years. The promotion is bringing in remarkable numbers and has added CM Punk and Randy Orton to weekly television. There were multiple championship matches last night on RAW, including a major title change.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions last night on WWE RAW. Following the loss, Chelsea Green requested a meeting with Triple H on social media.

She reposted Triple H's image with the new champions from last night's show and stated that she wanted to discuss the "god-awful" referee in the match. Chelsea Green also claimed that Piper Niven was sick, and WWE's medical team decided to clear her to compete in the match anyway.

"Hello Mr. H, it is your fave 2x tag champ inquiring about the recent loss we suffered. Wondering if you have time to discuss the (god awful) referee, as well as the fact that P was feeling VERY ill (yet the medical team cleared her? wtf?). Please let me know when the best time to discuss & decide on a plan of action is! - Champ Chels," she wrote.

Bill Apter claims WWE doesn't believe in superstar rehired by Triple H

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that the promotion doesn't believe in a WWE Superstar who was rehired by Triple H.

Karrion Kross had success in NXT back in the day but has struggled mightily on the main roster. His initial run on the main roster was a disaster, and he was released by the company in 2021. Triple H brought Kross back in 2022, but he has not been able to connect with fans. Kross was defeated by Lashley in the first round of the United States Championship tournament on the December 8 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter questioned why Karrion Kross was brought back to the company only to lose. He added that Kross had the potential to be a great heel in WWE, but the promotion went in a different direction.

"I knew him well in the indies and he had a different look. I thought he was frightening to the kids," said Bill Apter. "If you see the opening with the bat coming out, it's a really compelling opening, but from the beginning they just kept jobbing him out and I just never really understood it. It looked like he could've been a really good bad guy and they didn't (make him one)," he added. (45:47-46:21)

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which team will be the first to challenge Carter and Chance for the titles in the weeks ahead.

