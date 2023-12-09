WWE doesn't believe in 38-year-old former champion who was re-hired by Triple H, according to legend (Exclusive)

WWE brought back a lot of former superstars ever since Triple H took over creative duties in July 2022, with many of them turning out well. However, one of the brightest re-hires from last year is currently struggling.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Karrion Kross' time in WWE following his return to television on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion lost to Bobby Lashley in a US Title Tournament quarter-final match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter questioned why Kross was brought in just to lose. He was baffled as to how WWE didn't turn him into a top-level heel, having experienced his talents before:

I knew him well in the indies and he had a different look. I thought he was frightening to the kids," said Bill Apter. "If you see the opening with the bat coming out, it's a really compelling opening, but from the beginning they just kept jobbing him out and I just never really understood it. It looked like he could've been a really good bad guy and they didn't (make him one)," he added. (45:47-46:21)

You can watch the entire podcast here:

The iconic wrestling journalist further added that WWE doesn't believe in Karrion Kross anymore, despite pushing him at the start of his second run in the company:

"They don't believe in him," Bill Apter further added. (48:03)

What's next for the former NXT Champion following another disappointing defeat remains to be seen. Could something big be on the horizon for him and Scarlett?

