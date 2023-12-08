WWE Superstar's wife to walk out on him after another loss on SmackDown? Exploring potential angle

Tonight's WWE SmackDown features the beginning of the United States Championship tournament, among other exciting matches. One of the competitors for the number one contender's bout is Karrion Kross, who will face Bobby Lashley. While The All Mighty has recently seen some success in the brand, the same can't be said for his opponent.

Fans last saw Karrion Kross on WWE Smackdown during its August 11, 2023, episode, where he lost against AJ Styles. He returned the following month to in-ring action but only performed in-house shows. He is set to return tonight on television against Bobby Lashley. It's possible that if he is defeated in the match, he could also 'lose' Scarlett.

Karrion's previous feud with AJ in the summer saw him lose thrice in their singles match, like when Kross faced Shinsuke Nakamura. Scarlett could feel frustrated and leave her husband if he loses against Bobby. She could state that Karrion had already lost his previous matches on SmackDown, and now even after returning, the results still remain the same.

Bobby may even have B-Fab watching at ringside or close by. The latter has been teasing joining Lashley and The Street Profits for weeks. Ashanti could criticize and tease Scarlett about her husband's performances, which could be another driving force for the latter's frustrations.

It has been noted that Scarlett hasn't wrestled much since she and her husband returned to the company last year. According to reports, the Stamford-based promotion was happy with Scarlett and Shotzi's performance hosting NXT Halloween Havoc. With this in mind, the company could allow Scarlett to explore being an in-ring competitor if she separates from Karrion even for a bit.

If the SmackDown couple does end up splitting up, it might not be for an extended period. Karrion Kross shared that his wife was upset when they separated in 2021 when only the former was called to the main roster.

Which WWE legend prefers Scarlett over Karrion Kross?

The WWE couple got married in 2022

The 38-year-old star succeeded in the NXT and even captured the brand's championship twice. However, this all changed when he was initially called to the main roster and released. Now that the duo has returned, their characters haven't advanced much.

While on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackDown review show, Dutch Mantell stated that Karrion's character is not intriguing nor excites him. The WWE legend even went on to explain that Scarlett is more interesting.

"Karrion Kross, I've said it from the beginning, but there's something missing! Totally missing! When he does his interviews, I don't feel anything," Mantell said. "I mean, the girl, she has more interest than he does."

Who else will compete on tonight's WWE SmackDown in the United States title tournament?

Two quarterfinal matches will occur tonight to determine the next challenger for Logan Paul's US title. Aside from Karrion vs. Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar will battle against Dragon Lee once again.

It would be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming SmackDown episode.

