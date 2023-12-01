33-year-old star to finally join top faction on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of the Survivor Series: WarGames event from this past weekend. The Judgment Day failed to gain victory, and there could be more problems for it at hand tonight.

One of the newest factions that formed on WWE SmackDown is The Street Profits with Bobby Lashley. The trio has been feuding with the LWO and, last week, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins failed to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship due to interference from Rhea Ripley. The teams could meet again tonight, and the challengers could bring reinforcement.

On the November 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, B-Fab approached Lashley and talked to him privately. Since then, she has been appearing increasingly with Bobby and his team. They have yet to confirm her position in the group, which could happen tonight.

The Street Profits and Bobby could demand another tag team match against The Judgment Day after last week's match. The challengers could insult the champions by saying they're nothing if not for their 'Mami.'

Rhea Ripley could take offense and defend her teammates. However, before she could do anything, the 33-year-old could also emerge and level with The Eradicator.

With this, The Street Profits could finally have an even match tonight. To kill two birds with one stone, B-Fab could even be placed in a title match against the Women's World Champion.

Are Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits interested in recruiting a female star to their group?

B-Fab with Ashanti Adonis and Top Dolla for Hit Row

B-Fab has experience with being part of a faction: Hit Row. However, the group dispersed after Top Dolla was released from the company in September. Ashanti 'Thee' Adonis was written off television after The Bloodline attacked him to ensure he wouldn't team up with John Cena at Fastlane. Since B-Fab's schedule is now free, Lashley recognizes he could take advantage.

On a previous episode of After the Bell, Bobby stated that he and The Street Profits were toying with the idea of adding a female star in their ranks. Lashley added that he found B-Fab interesting and intelligent.

What can fans expect for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Two returns are scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown show. After defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul will appear tonight. Randy Orton is also set to appear after more than a year's absence from the brand.

It would be interesting to see what will occur on the upcoming WWE SmackDown show.

