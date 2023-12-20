Popular WWE star defends change on RAW; claims it wasn't her call

A fan-favorite WWE star is responding after being blamed for a notable change on this week's RAW episode.

Samantha Irvin is known for her unique style of WWE Superstar ring introductions. This week's RAW saw Irvin change the way she introduces Chelsea Green, but many fans are not happy as they believe this is why Green and Piper Niven dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

One fan took to X to file a "formal complaint" against the 34-year-old announcer, accusing her of creating "confusion and dismay" for Green before the match, which resulted in the title loss.

The sarcastic complaint demanded an apology to Green and her fans. Irvin responded and indicated that she was actually told to tone down Green's intro.

"Not my call but I appreciate this and it is likely true," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Irvin really was told to change the introduction. She told another fan the decision was "above" her and that she also loved the way it was previously done. Her replies could just be a way of playing up how Green blamed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, which came with a promise to re-train her personal ring announcer.

Chelsea Green borrows husband's finisher on WWE RAW

While Chelsea Green may have lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW, she gained a new finishing move.

The 32-year-old wrestler, who is married to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, tried to get the win last night with the finishing move her husband uses - the Rough Ryder. However, Green took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the new name for her version.

"Rough RydHER," she wrote as her Instagram Stories caption, seen below.

Screenshot of Chelsea Green's Instagram Stories post

The former Zack Ryder publicly reacted to his wife losing her title on RAW, and Green also continued to lash out via social media.

There's no word yet on if Green and Piper Niven will get a rematch. Next week's Christmas RAW will be a "Best Of" show, and the Day 1 episode on January 1st will feature Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine the new #1 contenders for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

What did you think of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven losing the Women's Tag Team Championship? Do you see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter having a strong reign? Let us know in the comments below!