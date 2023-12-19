Why did Chelsea Green lose her Women's Tag Team Title on WWE RAW? Alleged reason behind the defeat

Multiple championships were on the line on this week's WWE RAW episode, and Chelsea Green was one of the champions who didn't retain their title. While many factors could have affected her performance in the ring, one may have taken place just before the match began.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on WWE RAW. Despite the best efforts of Chelsea and Piper, the challengers dethroned the champions. However, the company's ring announcer may have been involved in their loss.

Samantha Irvin has been known to introduce different superstars in unique ways, one being Chelsea. However, during WWE RAW, Samantha did not introduce Green as she normally does. As per the former champion, this was why she and Niven lost the titles.

Chelsea's recent post on X/Twitter states that she believed Adam Pearce may have had a hand in it. Green also noted that she would speak with WWE management and train Samantha again so that the latter could be her announcer once more:

"I whole heartedly believe it was the doing of one Mr. Pearce! Don’t worry, I will be speaking with @WWE management as well as re-training @SamanthaTheBomb to be my personal ring announcer once again."

In a different reply, Samantha stated that she appreciated fans missing her usual way of announcing people, but it wasn't her call to change it.

What could Chelsea Green do next after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship?

Sonya Deville was originally Chelsea's partner.

It was noted that the 32-year-old only allied with Piper because her original partner, Sonya Deville, was injured. Now that they have failed to retain the championship, Niven and Green could try to claim the titles again, but they could also part ways. Interestingly, Bully Ray has some ideas about Chelsea.

On a previous Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that he thinks an on-screen romance between Chelsea Green and Otis would be entertaining, although this may not happen:

"Chelsea and Otis. Like I could see Chelsea, you know, vying for Otis in some weird way. I know this is not gonna happen. It's just that whole Mandy Rose and Otis thing went so well, I'd to see a version of that or some kind of story with Chelsea and Otis. I just felt the need to put her over. To me, she's an MVP whenever I see her on the show. I think she makes everybody else better that's around her."

What was Kayden Carter's reaction after winning on WWE RAW?

Kayden Carter retweeted Triple H's congratulatory post to the new champions. The former added that the party was just getting started, and that they were aiming to bring the tag team division back to life.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven after they lost their titles.