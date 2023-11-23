Chelsea Green should have a "weird" romantic storyline with 31-year-old WWE Superstar on RAW, suggests veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley recently suggested that Chelsea Green have an on-screen romance with Otis on RAW.

Green is currently one of the most popular characters on the Red brand. She holds the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Piper Niven. Meanwhile, Otis is part of Alpha Academy. He has previously had a successful romantic storyline with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on SmackDown.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray suggested having Green and Otis become an on-screen couple.

"Chelsea and Otis. Like I could see Chelsea, you know, vying for Otis in some weird way. I know this is not gonna happen. It's just that whole Mandy Rose and Otis thing went so well, I'd to see a version of that or some kind of story with Chelsea and Otis. I just felt the need to put her over. To me, she's an MVP whenever I see her on the show. I think she makes everybody else better that's around her," he said. [21:16 - 21:50]

Will Chelse Green's husband, Matt Cardona, return to WWE?

Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona, spent nearly 14 years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in April 2020. He has since been competing on the independent circuit.

While The Indie God has expressed his openness to returning to WWE for a suitable offer, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Cardona will make his comeback next January at Royal Rumble. He also praised the former Intercontinental Champion on his Monday Locker Room podcast.

"I think Zack Ryder, whatever you wanna call him, Cardona is a perfect example of a guy who said, 'I'm gonna use my ex-WWE fame and get over on all these motherf***ers and now WWE talents are dressing like Zack Ryder and posting it on f***ing social media. You think he's not coming back at Royal Rumble as a surprise? Of course he is. That guy is, even since the early days of YouTube when he was one of the first to the market that way. Look at where we are now. He was a trendsetter and way way ahead of his time in knowing how to market himself, bro," he said.

