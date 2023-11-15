WWE champion reflects on getting injured on debut

A current WWE champion recently reflected on getting injured in their debut match on SmackDown.

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green made her SmackDown debut on the November 13, 2020, edition of the Friday Night Show. The 32-year-old participated in a Fatal Four-Way match against Natalya, Tamina, and the eventual winner of the bout, Liv Morgan. Green broke her wrist during the match.

Later, it was revealed that the original plans were to have the former IMPACT star win in her debut and earn a spot on SmackDown's Women's team for Survivor Series. But because of the injury, the finish to the match and the winner were both changed. Unfortunately, Green did not get another opportunity and was released from her contract in April 2021.

Chelsea Green recently took to her Twitter account to reflect on the injury she suffered three years ago. The former Knockouts Champion reshared a three-year-old post about her injury.

"3 years ago Never give up, never back down! @WWE," Chelsea Green wrote.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this year after spending time in IMPACT Wrestling and ROH. Unfortunately, she was eliminated within five seconds.

She joined hands with Sonya Deville to win the Women's Tag Team Championship in July after beating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Sonya got injured within the first month of the title reign, and Green joined forces with Piper Niven to extend the title reign to over 100 days.

Chelsea Green wishes to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on all brands

Chelsea Green is widely appreciated for her character work in professional wrestling. She is portraying her recent 'Karen' character in WWE to absolute perfection.

Speaking on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, the Canadian Superstar expressed her desire to elevate the Women's Tag Team Championship. The champion stated that she and Piper Niven are ready to defend the title on any brand, including NXT.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" Chelsea Green said.

