"The party’s just getting started…" - Triple H sends a message to two WWE stars

Triple H has sent a message to two WWE Superstars during tonight's edition of RAW.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo took on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on tonight's episode of RAW with the belts on the line. In the end, they connected The Afterparty for the big title win.

Shortly after, WWE's head of creative Triple H took a picture with the winners backstage. Triple H then shared the picture on his official Twitter handle and sent a message to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance:

"The party’s just getting started… Congratulations to your NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @Katana_WWE & @wwekayden . #WWERaw," he wrote.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's Women's Tag Team Championship run has finally ended. The duo did incredibly well as champions, and Chelsea Green's 'Karen' gimmick has become a big hit with the fans.

Now that they are no longer the Women's Tag Team Champions, what's next for Green and Niven remains to be seen. On the other hand, Carter and Chance are on cloud nine after their massive achievement on WWE RAW.

Congratulations to the new Women's Tag Team Champions!